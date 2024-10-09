Pak, Afghan border forces clash during fence repair work

Islamabad, Oct 9 (PTI) Pakistani border troops and Afghan Taliban fighters clashed amidst deteriorating relations between the two sides, a media report said on Wednesday.

The clash followed after the Afghan side attacked a border post in the Naushki-Ghazni sector of the Pak-Afghan border, reported The Express Tribune.

In response, the Pakistan Army launched a vigorous counterattack at the Afghan checkpoints, leading to substantial losses for the Afghan Taliban.

The exchange of fire occurred while Pakistani forces were engaged in fence repair work.

Sources indicated that Pakistan would continue its strong measures to protect its borders and its security forces reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the country's territorial integrity, delivering a decisive response to this aggression from Afghanistan.

This was not the first instance of unprovoked aggression from Afghan forces. Last month, the Afghan Taliban initiated unprovoked firing with heavy weapons targeting Pakistani check posts from the Afghan region of Plosin.

At least 16 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed and 27 others injured in the fighting during the night between September 8 and 9.

Taliban came to power in 2021 in Afghanistan allegedly with the support of Pakistan, which had hoped that they would eliminate the threat of militancy emanating from their soil.

But for Pakistan such hopes proved an illusion as the Afghan Taliban failed to uproot the hideouts of Pakistan Taliban from their territory who have increased their attacks against Pakistan, souring ties between Islamabad and Kabul. PTI SH AMS