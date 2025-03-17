Pak-Afghan Jirga agrees on ceasefire, reopening of Torkham border crossing

Peshawar, Mar 17 (PTI) The Pakistan-Afghanistan Jirga on Monday agreed on a ceasefire and reopening of the Torkham border crossing closed since February 21 after Islamabad shut it down over a dispute concerning construction of a border post by the Afghan government.

The Afghan Jirga members requested for time until later in the evening to decide on removal of constructions on the disputed land.

Situated about 55 kilometres west-northwest of Peshawar, Torkham has remained closed since February 21 and the movement of people via the border crossing abruptly suspended after Pakistani and Afghan security forces developed differences over construction activities on both sides of the border.

Both countries have in the past closed Torkham and the southwestern Chaman border crossing, most often over deadly shootings and cross-fire. The crossings are vital for trade and travel between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan.

On Monday, both sides of the jirga (tribal councils) reached an agreement on two of the three key points. Head of the Pakistani Jirga, Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi told media that an agreement has been reached on the ceasefire and the reopening of the border.

“However, the Afghan Jirga has requested time until evening today to decide on removing constructions on the disputed land,” he said and expressed optimism that this point too would be agreed upon.

It has been agreed that the issue of disputed construction will be postponed until the next meeting of the Joint Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Jawad Hussain said, adding, a final decision on the issue is likely in that meeting.

Until then, the trade route will remain open, and the date for the next meeting will be decided through mutual consultation.

Earlier, an exchange of firing between Pakistani and Afghan security forces at the Torkham border overnight on March 3 left one civilian from Pakistan injured.

On March 2, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur met Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir, the Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, to discuss the Torkham border issues and the impact of its closure on traders and the general public on both sides.

Both sides agreed to make efforts to reopen the border as soon as possible, especially given the month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Since February 21, officials and tribal elders on both sides have been holding talks about reopening the border.

Meanwhile, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has said the closure of the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has affected the return and deportation of Afghan nationals.

According to the IOM data, 6,191 Afghans returned to their country of birth through five border crossing points along the border between February 16 and 28 this year.