Pak-Afghan trade suspension causes daily losses of around PKR 200 million, says trade body chief

Karachi, Nov 11 (PTI) Cross-border trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan remains suspended, causing daily losses of around PKR 200 million, a Pakistan-based business organisation in Balochistan said on Tuesday.

Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Haji Abdul Nafay Jan Achakzai while addressing a press conference said hundreds of Pakistani traders and workers are stranded in Afghanistan due to border closures.

“We are suffering daily losses of at least PKR 200 million,” he said, adding that trade with Central Asian countries has also been affected.

“You can imagine the situation we are facing because there is no trade at either of the Pakistan-Afghan borders, including Chaman, Torkham, Angoor Adda,” he added.

Achakzai said most exports and imports involve perishable goods.

“Many of our members travel on Pakistani passports and their visas have expired,” he said and appealed to the governments of both countries to resume dialogue and reopen borders.

“It will hurt our economy,” he said, warning that prolonged closure would damage supply chains and livelihoods.

Thousands of trucks with goods and commodities are stranded at the border, causing estimated daily losses of 850 million PKR to Pakistan’s export and import operations.

Pakistan exported cement, medicines, textiles and fruits to Afghanistan while importing coal, soapstone and fruits before the clashes.

Officials warned that prolonged closure may further hurt traders and supply chains across both sides of the border. PTI CORR SKS GSP