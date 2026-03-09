Pak air quality could worsen due to pollution across border in Iran: Authorities

Islamabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Pakistan's authorities on Monday warned that the country's air quality could worsen due to pollution across the border in Iran in the wake of the recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran's oil sites.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a statement said the western parts of the country could be hit by the air pollution.

"Due to [the] recent situation in Iran, the winds may carry pollutants and deteriorate air quality in the western parts of the country," the PMD stated in a press release.

The US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran on February 28, creating uncertainty in the entire region, which is going to further suffer due to its possible impact on the environment.

Pakistan being the immediate neighbour shares more than 900km long border which separates its Balochistan province from Iran.

Iran faces a major environmental threat after airstrikes on Tehran's refineries and fuel depots on March 7 plunged the capital into a toxic gloom as black, oily rain fell on Sunday.

Reportedly, the sun in Tehran was blotted out by thick black smoke billowing from oil facilities hit by the bombing.

Further strikes are feared as the attackers are trying to hurt Iran to force it into submission which the country has ruled out. PTI SH AMS