Pak ambassador seeks Russia’s help in de-escalating crisis with India

Moscow, May 4 (PTI) Pakistan’s ambassador in Moscow has sought Russia’s help in des-escalating the crisis with New Delhi caused in the aftermath of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

In an interview to be published later by TASS news agency, Ambassador Mohammad Khalid Jamali said that Russia has a privileged strategic partnership with India and also very good relations with Pakistan and could use its good offices to mediate like in Tashkent 1966, when the erstwhile Soviet premier helped in ending the armed conflict.

Meanwhile, on Friday during his phone call with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the two sides to de-escalate following the Pahalgam attack in the spirit of 1972 Simla Accord and 1999 Lahore Declaration which provide for bilaterally resolving issues without third party mediation.

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.