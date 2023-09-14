Pak anti-terrorism court initiates process to declare workers of Imran Khan's party involved in May 9 violence 'absconders'

Islamabad, Sep 14 (PTI) An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has started the process of declaring at least 16 leaders and workers of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party as "absconders" for their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence.

Pakistan saw unprecedented nationwide anti-government protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party supporters following the arrest of the 70-year-old PTI chairman Khan by paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case on May 9.

Dozens of military installations and government buildings, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, were damaged or torched during the riots.

Several leaders and supporters are in the custody of authorities waiting for their trials to begin for attacking state assets, while some have succeeded in evading arrests.

State-run Associated Press of Pakistan news agency reported that the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abher Gul Khan on Wednesday initiated the process under Section 87 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on an application filed by the police.

The court directed the prosecution to publish a newspaper proclamation for the suspects' appearance.

Those hit by it include Mian Aslam Iqbal, Farrukh Habib and Zubair Niazi, who were proclaimed offenders in two cases related to the violence.

The May 9 incidents created widespread anguish in the country due to the attacks on national buildings and monuments of army martyrs. A crackdown was launched against PTI leaders, and several announced their decisions to quit the party and were released.

But still, some leaders are in jail as they refused to leave PTI, while others are hiding due to fear of arrest, but refuse to ditch Khan.

Former cricketer-turned-politician Khan, who served as the country's prime minister until April last year, currently faces around 180 cases. These cases primarily stem from incidents that occurred following the sacking of the Lahore corps commander's house on May 9.

The PTI chief has been kept in the Attock Jail since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case. His sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 29, but he continues to remain in Attock prison in the cypher case. Last month, his remand was extended for 14 days till September 13 by the special court.