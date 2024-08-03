Pak anti-terrorism court sends close aide of Imran Khan on 14-day judicial remand

Islamabad, Aug 3 (PTI) An anti-terrorism court here on Saturday placed Raoof Hasan, a close aide of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, on judicial remand for 14 days in connection with a terrorism case.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, rejecting the request for a seven-day physical remand of Hasan, ordered the judicial remand, The Nation newspaper reported.

Hasan, who serves as Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's Information Secretary, was arrested by Islamabad Police on July 22 at the party's secretariat.

The arrest followed a raid by law enforcement agencies based on solid evidence, police said.

Previously, the ATC had extended Hasan’s physical remand by one more day.

According to the police, the PTI Secretariat was allegedly functioning as the centre of an international disinformation network through its digital media centre.

The raid was conducted based on information from an international social media activist linked to PTI, the police said. PTI PY AKJ PY PY