Pak apex anti-graft body quizzes ex-PM Imran Khan in corruption case

Islamabad: Pakistan's incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan was interrogated in jail by the country's anti-corruption watchdog in a multibillion rupee corruption case, according to a media report on Monday.

Advertisment

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team visited the 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief in the Adiala Jail on Sunday, a senior official of the anti-graft watchdog told the Dawn newspaper.

The former premier has been incarcerated in the high-security jail in Rawalpindi since September 26 in various cases.

The NAB team interrogated Khan for over two hours in connection with the charges he faces in the GBP 190 million (Rs 50 billion) Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, the report said.

Advertisment

The Al-Qadir Trust case is about the settlement of 190 million pounds, about Rs 50 billion, which the UK’s National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan after recovering the amount from a Pakistani property tycoon.

Khan, being the prime minister then, instead of depositing in the national treasury, allowed the businessman to use the amount to partly settle a fine of about Rs 450 billion imposed by the Supreme Court some years ago.

The tycoon, in return, allegedly gifted about 57 acres of land to a trust set up by Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to establish the Al-Qadir University in the Sohawa area of the Jhelum district of Punjab.

Advertisment

Officials from the accountability bureau have been visiting the Adiala Jail since November 15 to investigate the PTI chief's role in the case.

The notice served to the accused says that the anti-corruption body took cognisance of the commission of offences of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under the NAB laws.

“In return for this favour illegally and dishonestly, Bahria Town Ltd gave material and monetary benefits in the shape of land measuring 458 kanals, Rs 285 million, buildings and other kinds disguised under the garb of donations to Al-Qadir University Trust in which you are one of the trustees and signed acknowledgement of donations with Bahria Town,” said a previous NAB notice to Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, who is also accused in the case.

Khan has been in jail since August 5 when he was arrested due to a conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case. In September, he was shifted from the Attock prison to Adiala jail.

The former cricketer-turned-politician was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022. More than 150 cases have been registered against him since his ouster from power.