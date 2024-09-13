Pak army chief says security forces committed to eliminate threat of terrorism

Islamabad, Sep 13 (PTI) Pakistan’s Army chief General Asim Munir on Friday said the security forces were committed to completely eliminate the threat of terrorism from the country.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) made the statement during his visit to Orakzai district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where he interacted with the soldiers who had participated in the recently conducted counter-terrorism actions in Tirah Valley of the province and surroundings.

The visit of the army chief comes as the provincial chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced to have direct talks with Afghanistan to tackle the threat of militancy.

According to the army, Munir was given a comprehensive briefing on the overall security situation, ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism actions and multi-prong measures being undertaken to ensure stability in Merged Districts.

In his interaction with officers and troops, the COAS appreciated their high morale and readiness to give effective response against all types of threat. He “reiterated the resolve to comprehensively defeat the hostile terrorist nexus and eliminate activities in the illegal spectrum”.

Munir lauded the contributions being made by the police and law enforcing agencies of the KP province, saying that that army would continue to provide all out support to provincial security forces to perform their duties in newly merged districts.

The army chief also appreciated the support of the local population in assisting security forces, noting that their positive role is essential in sustaining peace in the area.