Pak Army delegation’s Nepal visit sparks debate in Parliament

Kathmandu, May 6 (PTI) A 12-member delegation of the Pakistan Army that is currently in Nepal on a six-day study tour has sparked debate in Nepal’s House of Representatives with one independent lawmaker raising questions about the visit.

Students of National Security and War Course (NSWC) under the National Defence University (NDU) of Pakistan arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday on a six-day study tour, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Army headquarters.

“The Pakistan Army officers’ team is scheduled to visit various cultural and tourist spots around Kathmandu besides attending the training programme,” Nepal Army said.

However, independent lawmaker Amaresh Kumar Singh speaking in the House on Tuesday raised objection to this.

“A delegation of the Pakistan Army has arrived in Nepal on Sunday at the invitation of Nepal government at a time when there is tension in India-Pakistan relations and war can happen any time between the two countries,” Singh said, speaking during Zero Hour in the Parliament.

“What type of message does Nepal government want to convey by inviting a Pakistan Army delegation,” Singh questioned.

However, Nepal Army spokesperson Gaurav Kumar K C has clarified that “it was a per-scheduled programme and the delegation from Pakistan Army was on a regular visit to attend a training programme”.

The spokesperson said such visits are fixed one and a half or two months in advance and it is a regular and routine type of visit. “We have such arrangements with other countries as well,” he added. PTI SBP GSP GSP