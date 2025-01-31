Pak army kills 10 terrorists in five separate operations in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Jan 31 (PTI) The Pakistan Army has neutralised at least 10 terrorists in five separate operations in the restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan military, said on Friday.

The troops killed four terrorists after engaging them in Kulachi in Dera Ismail Khan district, in an intelligence-based operation.

Separately, the security forces engaged in four separate encounters in Datta Khel, Hassan Khel, Ghulam Khan and Mir Ali in North Waziristan district, in which six terrorists were successfully neutralised by the troops.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians,” it said.

The military’s media wing said sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The operations are part of a sustained effort as the country allegedly witnessed a surge in violent attacks after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.