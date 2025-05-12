Pak Army says 'Operation Bunyanum Marsoos' was part of 'Marka-e-Haq'

Islamabad, May 12 (PTI) The Pakistan Army on Monday said that 'Operation Bunyanum Marsoos' was part of the 'Marka-e-Haq' (Battle of Truth) that began after the Indian strikes inside Pakistan.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. In a statement, the Pakistan Army Monday said that the conduct of 'Operation Bunyanum Marsoos' (Iron wall) on May 10, as part of the military conflict 'Marka-e-Haq', was in response to Indian attacks that began on the night of 6 & 7 May, resulting in the loss of civilian lives.

According to the military, 'Marka-e-Haq' is the official name given to the broader conflict from April 22 to May 10, while 'Bunyanum Marsoos' was the name given to the operation on May 10.

"Pakistan had vowed justice and retribution for the reprehensible Indian military aggression... Pakistan Armed Forces have delivered the promise made to our people,” it said.

It thanked the diplomatic corps for effectively representing Pakistan’s case on international fora "with clarity and conviction".

The army also expressed gratitude to scientists and engineers for developing "indigenous and specialised niche technologies that were instrumental in the magnificent success" of the operation.

It also praised the political leadership of all political parties, without any distinction, for the show of unified resolve in support of the defence of the country.

It said Pakistan's response was a "textbook demonstration" of integrated tri-services jointness, enabled by real-time situational awareness, network-centric warfare capabilities, and seamless multi-domain operations.

“This synergy across air, land, sea, and cyber domains allowed for precision engagement, overwhelming lethality, and lightening operational tempo. All platforms operated in synergy, delivering coordinated effects at carefully selected decisive points,” it said.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Monday unanimously passed a resolution, commending the armed forces for professionalism, vigilance and courage in defending the country.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the resolution, which got the support of all political parties, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The resolution expressed sincere gratitude to the friendly countries for their support to Pakistan at this critical juncture.

The National Assembly reiterated its pledge to regional and global peace with dignity and honour, while underscoring that democracies are committed to dialogue, not conflict. Therefore, it highlighted that the secure neighbourhood and long-term stability in South Asia can only be achieved through sincere and structured negotiations.

It urged the authorities to actively engage the international community in efforts to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

The House stressed the importance of ensuring the full implementation of the Indus Water Treaty. It also affirmed the safeguarding of Pakistan’s water rights as a critical component of national security. PTI SH ZH ZH