Pak army spokesperson criticises Indian Army chief's remarks

Islamabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has criticised the Indian Army chief's remarks that the 'Operation Sindoor' was only a “trailer.” With Operation Sindoor, “only a trailer was shown”, India’s Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said in New Delhi on November 17 and asserted that if Pakistan “gives us any chance,” India would like to teach a befitting lesson as to how a responsible nation should behave with its neighbours.

Lt Gen Chaudhry, who is head of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said, “We can’t do anything about a delusional mind.” He made the remarks during an interaction with journalists on November 25, but the video of his talks was released late on Friday evening.

“I think now he wants to watch a full horror film,” Chaudhry said, reacting to the comments.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

At least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft, including US-origin F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes, according to Air Chief Marshal A P Singh.