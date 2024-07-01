Pak ATC issues non-bailable warrants against KP CM

Islamabad, Jul 1 (PTI) A Pakistan anti-terrorism court on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Gandapur is nominated in two cases of violence registered at the Sangjani and I-9 police stations of the capital Islamabad. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other leaders are also named in the cases.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra of the Islamabad-based court conducted hearings of the two cases where Gandapur and another leader Amir Mughal were absent.

The court rejected Gandapur's exemption plea, expressed dissatisfaction with his repeated absences, and issued arrest warrants. It also issued similar non-bailable arrest warrants against Mughal.

"The situation has become a spectacle as one defendant appears while two do not. We are issuing arrest warrants for all absent defendants," Judge Supra said, adding that the defendants absent on July 8 would be declared fugitives.

The judge also said that he would proceed on merit and dismiss the cases if no evidence was produced.

The judge also asked for a written response from the superintendent of Adiala Jail about former prime minister Imran Khan’s appearance via video link, and adjourned the hearings of cases of both police stations until July 8.

Gandapur, famous for his thick moustache and flowing hair, is considered close to PTI incarcerated chief Imran Khan. He often dares authorities to arrest him.

So far no action has been taken against him despite several cases registered. He rejects the cases as politically motivated as they were registered after protests by the PTI leaders and activists.