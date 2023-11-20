Pak authorities arrest seven terrorists; foil attack in Punjab province: Police

Lahore, Nov 20 (PTI) A major terror attack was foiled after law enforcement authorities arrested seven terrorists, including a key commander of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who were planning a major terror attack in the country's Punjab province, police said on Monday.

The terrorists were arrested from different places in Punjab province on Sunday after the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the provincial police received intelligence about their attack plan in their respective areas, following which they in collaboration with an intelligence agency foiled their plot.

"The CTD in collaboration with an intelligence agency has foiled a major terror plot in the province by arresting seven terrorists mostly belonging to the TTP," a CTD spokesperson said in a statement.

A spokesperson of the CTD department said that the terrorists were arrested from Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Rawalpindi and Sargodha districts of Punjab while the commander was arrested from the Bahawalpur area.

"Some 955 grams of explosives, two hand grenades, two ISD bombs, nine detonators, 41 feet of safety fuse wire, 3.5 feet of prima card and banned literature have been recovered from them," said the statement.

He said that the terrorists were on the verge of causing attacks to sabotage several installations in the province. PTI MZ RUP RUP