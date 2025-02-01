Pak authorities detect poliovirus in environmental samples collected from all 4 provinces

Islamabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Pakistan authorities detected poliovirus in environmental samples collected from all four provinces of Pakistan, it emerged on Saturday.

ARY News reported that sewage samples collected from January 6 to 15 tested positive for poliovirus in 26 districts. The affected districts include 15 from Sindh, five from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three each from Balochistan and Punjab.

The detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples is worrisome, as it indicates the presence of the virus in the environment.

It is for the first time in 2025 that the virus has been found in environmental samples across the country.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan will launch the first nationwide anti-polio campaign of the year from February when a three-day campaign with two additional catch-up days will be carried out in general areas of the country.

As per details, the anti-polio drive will be launched from February 3 to 9. It will target over 4.54 million children across the country.

Pakistan reported 73 polio cases in 2024 while it collected over 480 polio-positive sewage samples nationwide, underscoring the critical need for comprehensive vaccination campaigns, the TV channel reported. PTI SH GSP GSP