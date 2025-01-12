Pak authorities discover 140 Levies force weapons, 140,000 bullets in unauthorised possession

Karachi, Jan 12 (PTI) At least 140 upgraded weapons and 140,000 rounds of ammunition belonging to the Levies force in Zhob district of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province have been found in the possession of unauthorised individuals, officials said.

Advertisment

Federal Levies are provincial paramilitary forces (gendarmeries) in Pakistan, whose primary missions are law enforcement, assisting the civilian police (where co-located) in maintaining law and order, and conducting internal security operations at the provincial levels.

According to An FIR filed at the city police station in Zhob by the deputy commissioner, these weapons and ammunition, meant for the Levies force, were distributed among unrelated individuals. Police have registered cases against 69 people, including serving and retired Levies personnel as well as influential tribal figures, for their involvement in the matter.

SSP Abdul Saboor said authorities have so far recovered 44 weapons, including Klashnikovs and revolvers, along with ammunition. "Investigations are ongoing to retrieve the remaining weapons and ammunition from unauthorised possession," he said.

Advertisment

There are concerns that some of these arms and ammunition may have fallen into the hands of separatist groups operating in the region.

SSP Saboor said the scandal came to light during the merging process of the Levies force with the Balochistan police in three districts earlier this week. Authorities discovered that 140 weapons, including Klashnikovs and other arms, and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were missing during an inventory check, raising concerns about security lapses and the potential misuse of arms.

Balochistan has been grappling with an ongoing insurgency led by outlawed separatist outfits and militant groups, making the issue particularly alarming.

Advertisment

In Balochistan, the Levies play a critical role in counter-terrorism efforts and combating the province's terror campaign. PTI CORR SCY SCY