Pak authorities find son of top govt official abducted from Balochistan

Quetta, Oct 18 (PTI) The son of a top government official who was kidnapped near Ziarat in the restive Balochistan province of Pakistan have been found by the security agencies, officials said on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Ziarat Muhammad Afzal Baqi and his son were kidnapped near Ziarat around two months back.

Bilal Sheikh, a senior police official, said that AC Baqi is still missing, and assured that authorities are making all-out efforts for his safe recovery.

“We have recovered his son, Mustansar Bilal, after he reached the Zardalo area of Harnai himself, and we have taken him into protective custody,” said Sheikh.

AC Baqi and his son were kidnapped from near Harnai by armed men while returning from the Ziarat area after a picnic along with their family.

The kidnappers let go of the family members, the security guard and the driver after setting the official vehicle on fire.

Based on media reports surfaced on September 21, the police suspect that the AC might have been killed by the kidnappers. Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, in his address, told the assembly that there is no official confirmation.

Kidnapping and targeted killings of government officials posted in Balochistan take place frequently as heavily armed banned insurgent groups continue to operate in the restive province. PTI CORR SKS RD SKS