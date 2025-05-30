Pak becomes signatory to Hong Kong-based International Organisation for Mediation

Islamabad, May 30 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday became a signatory to the Hong Kong-based International Organisation for Mediation, a Chinese initiative to promote its international standing.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, today signed, on behalf of Pakistan, the Convention on the establishment of International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of People’s Republic of China,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Dar, addressing the ceremony, appreciated the Chinese leadership for its wisdom in developing and consistently leading efforts in establishing the IOMed and fostering a global community with a shared future, the statement added.

He added that the creation of IOMed underscores the indispensability and significance of multilateralism as the centrepiece for international peace, stability, and development.

“IOMeD also offers new opportunities and fresh hopes to build a more inclusive, more just and more equitable world. As one of the founding members of IOMed, Pakistan would continue to be an active voice in this noble mission,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The deputy PM underlined Pakistan’s strong commitment to the promotion of peace and security as well as development and elaborated on the critical importance of advancing and preserving multilateralism. In the speech, Dar also accused India of violating international law through its “acts of aggression against Pakistan and its unlawful holding in abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)”.

Dar called for the resolution of the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute under the UN Security Council resolutions.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

India, soon after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, announced abeyance of the IWT among other punitive measures.

The IWT was signed in 1960 by the two countries to address the water dispute between them and to share the waters of the six main rivers of the Indus basin.

The Foreign Office said that the idea for the establishment of the IOMed was one of the key outcomes of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing in April 2019.

China initiated discussions for the establishment of IOMed in 2021, and invited Pakistan to join negotiations as one of its founding members.

It further stated that the organisation is open to all countries; is based on respect for the sovereignty, core interests and legitimate concerns of every country; aims to promote dialogue and trust between parties concerned based on equality; and desires inclusion of various legal systems, and their mediators.

Dar in a message on X stated that he also met “with my Dear Friend H. E. Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Hong Kong within a span of 10 days”.

“Congratulated him on successful signing ceremony of the Convention establishing International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed), a groundbreaking initiative by China with transformational impact,” he said.

He further said: “The meeting was especially delightful as we reviewed with satisfaction the progress made since our last meeting. More milestones to follow!” Separately, Dar met with Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and congratulated him on the successful establishment of IOMed while highlighting Hong Kong’s unique role as a global hub linking East and West and its growing significance in international mediation. PTI SH GSP GSP