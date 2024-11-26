Pak, Belarus agree to finalise roadmap for promotion of cooperation in diverse fields

Islamabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday agreed to finalise a roadmap for the promotion of concrete cooperation in diverse fields, including agriculture, mines and minerals, Information Technology, and heavy machinery manufacturing.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Islamabad, according to an official statement.

Later in a joint press meet, Prime Minister Sharif said, “The two sides will meet again in two weeks to finalise and convert these discussions into practical steps.” It would be followed by inking of agreements in February next year, he said.

In his remarks, Belarus President Lukashenko said Pakistan has never been a distant land for him but a very close and friendly country. “We are is ready to share our technologies with Pakistan,” he said.

He expressed his country's interest in purchasing various products, including those of textiles, from Pakistan.

Appreciating the pragmatic approach of Sharif, he said the two sides discussed a whole range of collaboration in areas from agriculture to defence.

Earlier, during delegation-level talks, the two sides discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations as well as important regional and global developments.

President Lukashenko arrived in Islamabad on Monday for a three-day trip. He was accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation and a group of businessmen. PTI SH SCY SCY