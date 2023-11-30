Pak Cabinet approves former PM Imran Khan’s jail trial in cipher case

Islamabad, Nov 30 (PTI) Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday approved the jail trial of former prime minister Imran Khan in the cipher case after the special court's decision to conduct in-prison proceedings due to security reasons.

Following the court order, the report for the jail trial was moved by the Ministry of Law and Justice and it was approved by the Cabinet, Geo News quoted officials as saying.

Khan, 71, has been incarcerated in the Adiala jail Rawalpindi since September 26, where his in-prison trial had been going until last week when the Islamabad High Court ruled against the jail trial on procedural grounds while declaring the proceedings held so far as vitiated.

After the Islamabad High Court ruling, Special Court judge Abual Hasnat Zulqernain heard the cipher case on Tuesday at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad. Khan was not presented by authorities due to security reasons despite the fact that the judge last week had asked to present Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also accused in the cipher case.

“It has been informed that the PTI chairman faces security risks of a serious scale,” according to a report presented in the court by authorities.

After hearing the case, the special court announced its order, approving the jail trial in an open court format at the next hearing. Later the hearing was adjourned till December 1 (Friday).

The cipher case was launched on August 15 and Khan and Qureshi were indicted on October 23.

Khan was arrested after a case was filed against him for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act by disclosing a secret diplomatic cable – called the cipher – sent by the country's embassy in Washington in March last year.

Earlier, the Cabinet on Tuesday also approved conducting the jail trial of Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption cases.