Pak claims capturing 19 Afghan posts; Kabul says 58 Pak soldiers killed

Islamabad/Peshawar: Pakistan seized 19 Afghan military posts and "terrorist hideouts" in response to what it termed "unprovoked" attacks by Afghan forces in the border areas, security sources said on Sunday, while Kabul claimed that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others injured during the retaliatory operations.

The Taliban-led government's Defence Ministry confirmed the attacks early Sunday, saying that its forces had conducted “retaliatory and successful operations”.

“If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan's territorial integrity, our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation's borders and will deliver a strong response,” the ministry said.

Afghan forces targeted Pakistani posts at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baramcha in Balochistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government's chief spokesman, said that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and around 30 others wounded during the operations Saturday night, Tolo News reported.

Mujahid added that during the retaliatory operations across the Durand Line, 20 Pakistani security outposts were destroyed, and numerous weapons and military equipment were seized.

He said that nine Afghan soldiers were killed and 16 others were wounded in the operations, according to the report.

The spokesperson said that the operation was halted at midnight following requests from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, it added.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called the Taliban attacks on border posts "unprovoked", accusing them of firing at civilians. “Firing by Afghan forces on the civilian population is a blatant violation of international laws. Pakistan’s brave forces have given a prompt and effective response that no provocation will be tolerated,” he said.

He said Pakistan’s forces are alert, and Afghanistan is being answered with "stones for bricks". The situation deteriorated between the two neighbours following repeated terrorist attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), allegedly using the Afghan soil, including one in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Orakzai district last week, which claimed the lives of 11 military personnel, including a Lt Colonel and a Major.

On Thursday night, explosions were reported from the Afghan capital. Kabul blamed Islamabad for the attacks, but the Pakistani army refused to confirm or deny its involvement.

Apparently prompted by the Kabul strikes, the Afghan security forces targeted attacks against Pakistan on Saturday night.

Pakistan launched its retaliatory response early Sunday, hitting several border areas and destroying border posts, the state media reported.

There was no official statement or comments from the Pakistan Army on the development.

However, security sources confirmed that Pakistani forces deployed at the international border “targeted several Afghan border posts”, adding that there were reports of significant damage inflicted on multiple Afghan posts and militant formations.

“So far, Pakistan has captured 19 Afghan posts on the Afghan border from where attacks were being launched on Pakistan,” state broadcaster PTV News said on X, citing security sources.

They claimed “several Afghan soldiers were killed” and militant formations were forced to retreat due to the “effective and intense retaliation by Pakistani forces”.

Artillery, tanks, light and heavy weapons were used in the retaliatory action, along with air resources and drones, said the sources.

They added that Afghan posts failed to provide covering fire to the militants, and there are reports of “heavy losses” among Afghan border posts and militants.

“Kharijites and Daesh hideouts inside Afghanistan, operating under the patronage of the interim Afghan government, are being effectively targeted...The headquarters of Afghan forces, which have been sheltering Daesh and Fitna al-Khawarij, are also being targeted,” they said.

The Pakistan government last year notified the banned TTP as “Fitna al-Khawarij”, a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

In a series of posts on social media, state-run PTV News shared videos of firing on the Afghan posts, some of which were in flames, and in one video, Afghan soldiers surrendering to Pakistani forces in Kurram.

The state broadcaster issued the following statement quoting security sources: “Unprovoked firing from the Afghan side at Pak-Afghan border, a strong, intense response from Pakistan Army." It said Pakistan was currently “targeting terrorist camps and hideouts of khawarij, ISIS located near the Pak-Afghan border inside Afghanistan with great precision. Afghan forces have retreated from several areas”.

Security sources claimed that Pakistani forces destroyed a Taliban tank position inside Afghan territory that had been used to launch attacks on Pakistani soil. The army also struck the Second Battalion Headquarters of the First Brigade of Afghan security forces in the Barabcha area, reportedly used to deploy TTP militants, causing significant casualties and material losses.

Additionally, a strike on Durani Camp No. 2, said to be a central launch pad for cross-border terrorist activity, destroyed the facility, with initial reports suggesting over 50 Taliban and foreign fighters were killed.

In the Kharlachi and Baramcha sectors, several Afghan military outposts, including Doran Mela, Turkmanzai, Afghani Shaheedan and Jandoser, were also destroyed.

State-run Radio Pakistan also shared footage of what it said were “kharjis and Afghan soldiers being taken out”.

Sources said that Pakistani posts also came under attack in the Baramcha area of Chagai district in Balochistan, and where “Afghan forces opened indiscriminate fire at Pakistani border posts with heavy weapons late on Saturday night”.

Pakistan responded to the attacks when the Afghan forces tried to infiltrate into Pishin and Zhob districts and foiled their attempts, according to sources.

The fighting between the two countries came as Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was visiting India.