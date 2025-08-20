Pak, China and Afghanistan hold trilateral meeting in Kabul to enhance cooperation

Islamabad, Aug 20 (PTI) The foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan are holding a trilateral meeting on Wednesday in Kabul to enhance cooperation between the three countries and discuss the security situation in the region.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was received by Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Naeem, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani and senior Afghan officials on his arrival.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, the trilateral meeting will discuss “enhancing cooperation between Pakistan, China and Afghanistan especially in trade, regional connectivity and counter terrorism domain”.

Dar, who is accompanied by Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will also hold a bilateral meeting with the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral matters between both countries.

The last round of the dialogue took place in May in Beijing when Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to upgrade their diplomatic relationship at the ambassadors' level.

In the last trilateral meeting, the foreign ministers of the three countries agreed to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan to boost "trilateral" cooperation.

India has been severely critical of the CPEC as it passes through Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. New Delhi is also opposed to China’s Belt and Road initiative as the project includes the CPEC.

This is the first visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Afghanistan since the Taliban stormed to power in 2021 while the third by Dar to the Afghan capital since April.

According to sources, China has played a role in easing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In Wednesday’s meeting, the security situation, particularly the presence of terrorist outfits inside Afghanistan, would be one of the major topics of discussions, sources said.

Pakistan has been showing concern at the presence of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other groups in Afghanistan.

According to Afghanistan's Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the conference will include detailed discussions on various aspects such as strengthening political ties, creating new opportunities for economic cooperation and taking joint measures on regional security. PTI SH GSP GSP