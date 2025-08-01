Pak-China bond 'unique, time-tested and exceptionally resilient': Army Chief Munir

Islamabad, Aug 1 (PTI) Army Chief Asim Munir on Friday said the bond between Pakistan and China is "unique, time-tested and exceptionally resilient", amid evolving regional and global challenges.

Munir made the remarks while addressing a ceremony to commemorate the 98th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China at the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong was present as the Chief Guest at the event, which was also attended by Defence Attaché Maj Gen Wang Zhong, officials from the Chinese Embassy, and senior military officers from the tri-services of Pakistan.

Munir underscored the strength and strategic significance of Pakistan-China relations, emphasising that “our friendship with China is unique, time-tested, and exceptionally resilient,” the military's media wing said in a statement.

He highlighted that the Pakistan-China strategic relationship "exemplifies mutual trust, unwavering support, and shared commitment”, it said.

He added that “despite shifting strategic dynamics, the friendship between the two nations has remained steadfast and unshakable.” "Our enduring partnership is central to promoting regional stability and securing our shared strategic interests,” Munir said.

He also lauded the PLA's pivotal role in China's defence, security, and nation-building.

Addressing the gathering, the Chinese ambassador reaffirmed China's unwavering support for and commitment to its strategic partnership with Pakistan.