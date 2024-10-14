Pak, China ink MoUs, inaugurate Gwadar airport as PM Sharif holds talks with Premier Li

Islamabad, Oct 14 ( PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met Chinese Premier Li Qiang and discussed bilateral relations as well as issues of mutual and regional interests, as the two sides inked several agreements and virtually inaugurated the Beijing-funded Gwadar airport.

During the delegation-level meeting, the two leaders expressed satisfaction on the Pakistan-China strategic cooperative partnership, based on mutual trust and shared principles, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Both leaders exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and issues of mutual, regional and international importance, it added.

The two leaders reiterated their support for each other on all core issues and expressed their commitment to the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase 2.

They also stressed on the need for timely completion of all ongoing projects, including industry, agriculture modernisation, information technology, science and technology, for mutual benefit and socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction that cooperation under the USD 60 billion CPEC has entered a new phase.

Prime Minister Sharif assured Li of Pakistan's unwavering commitment to ensure the safety of Chinese residents and projects in the country. Both sides agreed to continue high-level contacts, including strengthening all areas of bilateral cooperation.

In the meeting, the relocation of Chinese industry in Pakistan was discussed and the strategy for increasing Chinese investment in Pakistan was also discussed.

It was reiterated that Pakistan and China will continue close consultations on issues of regional and global importance and multilateral forums.

Both leaders jointly unveiled the plaque of New Gwadar International Airport during the ceremony held at Prime Minister's House.

On the occasion, several MoUs were exchanged between Pakistan and China for cooperation in various fields of industry, commerce and agriculture.

"The landmark achievement was all about the time-tested friendship between the two countries,” Sharif said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the airport, built in the restive Balochistan province.

He expressed the hope that the completion of this international airport would transform Gwadar's economy in particular and the economy of Pakistan in general.

"No doubt these MoUs will shape into agreements very soon through joint efforts of both countries,” he told the Chinese premier.

A MoU regarding Smart Classrooms was signed between the two countries. A document on the points of the meeting of the 7th Joint Working Group on Gwadar under CPEC was also exchanged. Similarly, a MoU was exchanged on the CPEC Working Group.

A document was exchanged on the development of human resources, while a MoU was signed between the two countries on cooperation in the fields of information and communication. Another MoU was signed in the field of water resources. A document on enhancing cooperation in the field of security was also exchanged between them.

Premier Li said that the completion of Gwadar International Airport is an important milestone.

"The efforts of Pakistan and Chinese and Pakistani workforce to complete the project are commendable,” he said, adding that Gwadar in addition to regional development was also a reflection of the strong friendship between the two countries.

Li said that China will continue to play its role in Pakistan's development.

Earlier, Premier Li arrived here on a four-day visit during which he will also attend the SCO summit.

It is the first visit by any Chinese premier to Pakistan in 11 years and comes on the back of recent attacks on Chinese nationals working on infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

Sharif received Li at the Nur Khan airbase at Rawalpindi near here.

Earlier, there were speculations about Li's arrival in the wake of the killing of two Chinese workers in a suicide attack in Karachi and the ongoing agitation by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for the release of its jailed leader and former premier Imran Khan.

State-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported that Li would be meeting Pakistan’s civil and military leadership and attending the SCO summit during his October 14 to 17 visit.

Premier Li will also call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders.

Li is accompanied by ministers and senior officials, including from the ministries of foreign affairs and commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Pakistan's Foreign Office termed the Chinese leader’s visit as “an expression of the importance attached by Pakistan and China to their ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’." PTI SH ZH ZH