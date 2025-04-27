Pak, China resolve to uphold regional peace and stability, oppose unilateralism

Islamabad, Apr 27 (PTI) Pakistan and China on Sunday reiterated their firm resolve to uphold regional peace and stability, promote mutual respect and understanding, and jointly oppose unilateralism and hegemonic policies.

The understanding was reached during a telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, reported Radio Pakistan.

During the conversation, Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister, briefed the Chinese foreign minister on the current regional situation in the region after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday in which 26 people were killed.

Expressing deep appreciation for China’s consistent and unwavering support, the minister assured Pakistan’s strong commitment to the Pakistan-China friendship and the shared vision of an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Both sides agreed to maintain close communication and coordination at all levels to advance their shared objectives of peace, security, and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

Separately, Dar spoke with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and briefed him about the current regional situation.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to defend its national interests while continuing to promote peace and stability in the region.

The UK foreign secretary emphasised the importance of de-escalating the situation through dialogue and peaceful resolution of issues.

Dar conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to participate in any independent and transparent investigation to ascertain the facts.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that Pakistan has the capacity to respond effectively to any Indian misadventure with full force and might. Tarar was talking to representatives of Islamabad-based foreign media about the evolving situation with India following the Pahalgam attack.

“Pakistan is fully prepared and India should not mistake our words for our weakness,” he said. The minister said Pakistan offered to join an independent probe into the incident, which shows that “our hands are clean”.

He also reaffirmed that Pakistan’s war against terrorism would continue till militancy is uprooted.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. PTI SH GSP GSP