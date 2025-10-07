Pak, China, Russia and Iran reaffirm commitment to 'stable and peaceful' Afghanistan

Islamabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran on Tuesday reaffirmed their joint commitment to a “stable and peaceful” Afghanistan, while also voicing concern over the presence of terrorists in the country.

The Quadrilateral Meeting of Special Representatives for Afghanistan, comprising the four nations, was convened in Moscow to deliberate on matters of regional peace and security, according to a statement by Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq.

Sadiq, who is currently in Russia, said on X that they held detailed discussions that took place during the quadrilateral meeting.

“The participating states unanimously reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to a stable, sovereign, and peaceful Afghanistan, underscoring the necessity of a country free from the scourge of terrorism and external intervention,” he said.

"A particular point of concern was the continued presence of designated terrorist organisations, such as TTP, BLA, ETIM, Jaish-ul-adl, ISIL, and Al-Qaeda. In light of this shared threat, the nations emphasised the critical importance of enhanced coordination and collaborative action to combat terrorism in all its manifestations,” he added.

The meeting was held ahead of the 7th meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan later on Tuesday, where countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are set to participate to discuss matters related to Afghanistan, as per the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Sadiq said in separate posts on X that on the sidelines of the meeting, he held separate meetings with his counterparts from Russia, China and Iran.

Sadiq also said that he had a productive meeting with Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong of China. “We discussed regional security, counter-terrorism cooperation, and humanitarian concerns in Afghanistan, highlighting the importance of a coordinated approach to promote lasting peace and stability in the region,” he said.

The meeting underscored the strong partnership between Pakistan and China in addressing shared challenges and advancing regional development, he said.

Sadiq also met with his Russian counterpart Zamir Kabulov. “The discussions were focused on measures to promote regional cooperation on Afghanistan,” he said on X.

He said that he had a great meeting with Iran's Muhammad Reza Bahrami in Moscow.

“We held in-depth discussions on the latest developments in Afghanistan and exchanged views on shared concerns, particularly the persistent threat of terrorism. Both sides emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and coordination to address common challenges,” he said.

The two sides also explored avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation and enhancing regional engagement to support stability and security, he stated.