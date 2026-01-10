Islamabad: The Pakistan army on Saturday said that Iraq has expressed “keen interest” in JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and Mushshak training aircraft.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), during his official visit to Iraq, called on Lieutenant General Staff Pilot Mohanad Ghalib Mohammed Radi Al-Asadi, Commander of the Iraqi Air Force when the two discussed enhancing bilateral military cooperation, a statement by the army said here.

The development comes days after Pakistan and Bangladesh air chiefs held talks on “potential procurement” of JF-Thunder fighter jets by Dhaka.

The JF-17 Thunder is a single-engine lightweight combat jet developed jointly by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China and the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC).

Though Pakistan claims that the jet has proved its capabilities during the conflict with India last year, its effectiveness is not clearly known.

Pakistan had extensively used Chinese-origin Chengdu J-10 fighter jets during the May 7-10 conflict with India, according to experts and military officials.

On Saturday, a statement by the army said discussions between the air chiefs of Pakistan and Iraq focused on enhancing bilateral military cooperation, with emphasis on joint training, capacity building and improving operational cooperation.

“The Iraqi Air Chief praised PAF’s professionalism and technological advancement, expressed interest in benefiting from PAF’s world-class training and expressed keen interest in JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, Super Mushshak trainer aircraft,” the army said.

The Iraqi air chief also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability. Pakistan’s Air Chief highlighted the deep-rooted religious, cultural, and historical ties between Pakistan and Iraq and reaffirmed PAF’s commitment to support the Iraqi Air Force in training and capacity development, it said.

Both commanders agreed to pursue joint exercises and training initiatives to strengthen interoperability.

The visit underscored the shared resolve of both Air Forces to further strengthen defence ties and professional collaboration.

Earlier this week, a high-level defence delegation led by Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, called on Pakistan's Chief of Air Staff Sidhu at Air Headquarters at Islamabad.

The meeting focused on strengthening operational cooperation and institutional synergy, with emphasis on training, capacity building, and collaboration in aerospace advancements.

“Detailed discussions were also held on the potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder aircraft,” the military's media wing said, adding, Sidhu also assured Khan of fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem.

However, Bangladesh has not yet confirmed whether such a plan exists.