Pak cleric dies in targeted shooting in Peshawar

Peshawar, Apr 13 (PTI) A Pakistani cleric, who was wounded in a shooting incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Maulana Shahid and Qari Ijaz Abid sustained critical wounds when unknown bike- borne assailants targeted them in the Pishtakhara area of Peshawar district on April 7.

Abid, leader of the Ahle-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat and head of the International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement, died the same day while Shahid was under treatment in a hospital where he died on Sunday.

A case has been registered under terrorism charges at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), an official said. The official said the police launched a massive search operation in the area and set up checkpoints to nab the accused. PTI AYZ NSA NSA