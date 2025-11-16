Pak committed to strengthening defence ties with Jordan: Munir

Islamabad, Nov 16 (PTI) Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Sunday said that his country was committed to strengthening defence ties with Jordan.

The chief of army staff (COAS) made the remarks during an interaction with King Abdullah II of Jordan who visited Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS) accompanied by Princess Salma bint Abdullah II and a delegation of Jordanian civil and military officials.

According to a statement by the army, Field Marshal Munir along with other senior officials received the King who is also the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces.

The COAS underscored the “strong defence partnership” between Pakistan and the Hashemite Kingdom.

“The field marshal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further enhancing military-to-military cooperation with Jordan and jointly realising the mutual vision of a stable and peaceful region,” the army said.

Speaking to Urdu Daily Jang at a luncheon hosted for King Abdullah II at the President’s House, Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace, Geo News reported.

He, however, recited verses from the Quran and said that Pakistan would respond firmly to any aggression.

He said Pakistan’s Army is “Allah’s Army, and (its) soldiers fight in the name of Allah”.

Munir’s remarks came just days after the federal government confirmed that his five-year tenure will restart following his new appointment as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

During the visit, the King was given a comprehensive briefing on the structure, capabilities, and product portfolio of GIDS.

Later, King Abdullah II visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present.

On the occasion, Sharif expressed Pakistan’s deep respect and affection for King Abdullah II and the people of Jordan, noting that the visit reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and a shared desire for peace and development.

Earlier, King Abdullah conferred upon the COAS the Order of the Military Merit of First Degree, in recognition of his outstanding service and significant contributions to strengthening military cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan.

Separately, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan upon the King of Jordan at a special investiture ceremony at the President House.

The King also conferred on President Zardari the Wisam al-Nahdah al-Mursa’ (Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahdah translated as Order of the Renaissance), which is awarded by the King to Heads of State and distinguished dignitaries.

The King also held a meeting with President Zardari and the two leaders emphasised the need to build on the strength of their bilateral relations and to encourage greater people-to-people contact between the two countries.

King Abdullah II arrived in Pakistan on Saturday on a two-day state visit which was his first trip in 21 years, making it a significant milestone in reinforcing the historic bonds between the two nations. PTI SH GSP GSP