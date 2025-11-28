Pak condemns shooting of 2 soldiers of US National Guard by Afghan national

Islamabad, Nov 28 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the shooting of two soldiers of the US National Guard by an Afghan national in Washington, saying the incident "heralds a troubling resurgence" of terrorism on a global scale.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the departed soldier, and wish the injured a swift and complete recovery. We also extend heartfelt sympathies to the families affected as well as to the Government and people of the United States,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

It further stated that the targeted attack was undoubtedly an act of terrorism and a heinous assault on United States soil, adding that Pakistan, for the past two decades, has endured countless similar terrorist incidents, with clear linkages to Afghanistan.

“This incident signifies the challenges posed by transnational terrorism and underscores the need for enhanced global cooperation to confront this menace,” it said.

The FO highlighted that the US incident heralds a troubling resurgence of terrorism on a global scale and asked the international community to take note and reinvigorate collective efforts in counter-terrorism.

Pakistan remains committed to working with the US and the wider international community to address the shared challenge of terrorism, the FO said.

Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who worked with the CIA in Afghanistan and immigrated to the US in 2021, is accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members deployed in Washington, DC - US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and US Air Force Staff Sgt.

Beckstrom has died, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.