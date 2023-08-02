Pak condemns use of Afghan soil in recent terrorist attacks

Islamabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday expressed its serious reservations and condemned the use of Afghan soil in recent terrorist attacks in the country.

Foreign Office said that the probe confirmed that Afghan nationals were involved in the terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Zhob area on July 12 which killed nine soldiers in the gun battle.

According to the FO spokesperson, the three identified terrorists belonged to the Afghan city of Kandahar. The FO has also issued directives to the Afghan embassy in Islamabad to receive the bodies of the terrorists involved in the attack.

The foreign office also expressed serious reservation and condemnation over the “continuous involvement” of terrorists from Afghanistan inside Pakistan.

Pakistan in recent weeks repeatedly blamed the militants based in Afghanistan for launching attacks across the border. More than 60 people were killed in a suicide attack on a gathering of a religious party in Bajaur district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in reaction to the attack said that Pakistan has the right under the international laws to defend it against use of Afghan soil by militants.

After the Zhob incident, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has asked the Afghan Taliban to keep up their promises made to the international community for not allowing their soil to be used against other countries.

On July 15, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif claimed that terrorists involved in bloodshed in his country were getting refuge in neighbouring Afghanistan and that Pakistan would no longer tolerate this.

"Afghanistan is not fulfilling the right to be a neighbour and brother country and is not abiding by the Doha agreement. 50/60 lakh Afghans have 40/50 years of asylum in Pakistan with all rights," Asif said.

Pakistan has seen a significant increase in TTP attacks since the Afghan Taliban came to power in 2021. PTI SH AMS