Pak court adjourns hearing petitions of Afghan singers seeking relief from repatriation till Feb 18

Peshawar, Feb 13 (PTI) The Peshawar High Court on Friday adjourned until February 18 the hearing of petitions filed by Afghan singers and musicians seeking relief from possible repatriation from Pakistan.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmed heard the case. The Afghan artists appeared before the bench and presented their pleas.

During the proceedings, Afghan singers Hashmatullah Umeed, Altaf Hairat, Khatira, Laila Nihal and Dunya Ghazal informed the court of the difficulties they face, stating that music is banned in Afghanistan and that they face serious threats to their lives and property if forced to return.

They argued that their situation differs from that of ordinary Afghan nationals, as they face specific and heightened risks due to their profession as artists.

The judges raised several questions during the hearing and observed that the matter was serious and required careful consideration.

The court subsequently adjourned the hearing until February 18 for further arguments.

According to the petitioners, the total number of applications filed by Afghan musicians is estimated at around 150, with additional submissions expected at the next hearing.

A group of Afghan musicians, artists and singers had approached the Peshawar High Court on November 20 last year, challenging their forced eviction by Pakistan’s federal government.

The petitioners have nominated the federal government, the Interior Ministry’s secretary, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), and the chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as respondents in the case.

According to the petition, Afghan singers and artists have sought the court’s protection, arguing that they face serious threats to their lives in Kabul due to their affiliation with the music industry following the Taliban’s return to power.

The petitioners stated that they are currently residing in Peshawar as registered refugees and hold documentation from the UNHCR attesting to their refugee status.

They contended that the Taliban authorities have openly declared that music events and performances will not be tolerated under their governance, prompting thousands of individuals linked to the music industry to flee Afghanistan in fear for their safety.

The petition asserts that Pakistan is bound by international agreements and cannot forcibly evict legally recognised refugees.

They argued that the ongoing federal crackdown against Afghan nationals, including those properly registered, violates basic human rights as well as Pakistan’s international obligations. PTI AYZ GSP GSP