Pak court adjourns until Wed hearing of Nawaz Sharif's appeals against his conviction in two graft cases

Islamabad, Nov 27 (PTI) The Islamabad High Court on Monday adjourned until Wednesday the hearing of appeals of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in two cases of corruption.

Sharif, 73, had challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) his sentences in the Avenfield property and Al-Azizia cases in which he was convicted in 2018.

Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard appeals on Monday.

Sharif’s lawyers argued in favour of appeals and answered various questions asked by the two judges. Later, the bench adjourned the hearing until November 29.

The former premier was convicted in July 2018 and handed 10 years in jail in the Avenfield properties corruption case about assets beyond known income in London. He was sentenced in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case to seven years in jail in December 2018.

The cases were filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the national anti-corruption watchdog. He had filed an appeal against both convictions.

Sharif went to London in 2019 and could not return and was declared a proclaimed offender in both cases in December 2020 by the IHC. He came back last month after nearly four years of self-exile and his appeals were revived.

He was present during the hearing and strict security measures were put in place to avoid any untoward situation. PTI SH ZH ZH