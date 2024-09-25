Pak court asks electronic media watchdog to explain how military assumed power to determine defence experts

Islamabad, Sep 25 (PTI) A high court in Pakistan asked the electronic media watchdog to explain how the military's media wing assumed power to determine the defence experts appearing on private TV shows.

Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court issued the order while hearing a petition by the Ex-Servicemen Legal Forum challenging the directives of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society supported the petition.

The authority on April 4, 2019, issued a notification, instructing all television channels to seek prior clearance from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) before inviting retired military officers on news and current affairs programs to talk about national security issues.

Justice Sattar grilled the federal government on how the military’s media wing was assuming the “exclusive right” to decide who qualifies as a defence analyst, it emerged on Wednesday.

The order issued by the court showed that Assistant Attorney General Adeel Akhtar Raja, who represented the government, was not prepared to respond to queries raised by the court.

"When asked as to what is the legal standing of ISPR and how is ISPR assuming the exclusive right to determine who can be a defence analyst in Pakistan, the learned assistant attorney general [sought] time to assist the court,” the order said.

The court asked Pemra to produce its official file that led to the issuance of the notice to TV channels.

Later, the case was adjourned until November 20.