Pak court confirms interim bail of Imran Khan in 4 cases related to May 9 violence and others

Lahore, Mar 2 (PTI) A Pakistani court has confirmed the interim bail of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in four cases related to the May 9 violence and others, according to a media report on Saturday.

The 71-year-old Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder is currently incarcerated at Rawalpindi's high-security Adiala jail in multiple cases.

On May 9 last year, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party workers vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander house), Mianwali air base, the ISI building in Faisalabad, and the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the hearing of the bail petitions of the PTI founder on Friday, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Arshad Javed confirmed Khan's interim bail in four cases related to the May 9 violence and others, The News International newspaper reported on Saturday.

The court confirmed the interim bail of Khan in cases of attack on police outside Zaman Park, murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, torching of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, subject to furnishing of surety bonds of PKR 500,000, the report said.

Another ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal extended the interim bail of the former premier in three cases of May 9 violence till March 7.

The court extended the interim bail in cases of attacking the Jinnah House, Askari Tower and the torching of Shadman police station, the report said.