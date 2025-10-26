Islamabad, Oct 26 (PTI) A Pakistani high court has fixed hearing for a petition seeking the closure of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s social media account, according to a media report on Sunday.

The 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail for over two years in multiple cases.

According to the cause list issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar’s office, the petition will be taken up on November 4 by Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The court has already issued notices to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, the National Cyber Crime Agency, the superintendent of prisons and other relevant officials seeking written responses.

The petition filed by a citizen through Barrister Zafarullah contended that the PTI founder was allegedly broadcasting "illegal and provocative messages" from his X account while in prison.

The petitioner claimed that such online activity could “incite public unrest and undermine law and order”.

It requested the court to order the removal of all unlawful or disruptive posts and to restrain any future dissemination of similar material.

Meanwhile, the district and sessions court extended the interim bail granted to Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in a case linked to a protest held on November 26.

The hearing, scheduled before Judge Chaudhry Amir Zia, was postponed due to his unavailability.

The case registered at the Ramna police station under multiple sections, including the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, accuses the PTI leadership of organising an unlawful assembly and inciting unrest.

The court adjourned the hearing until November 15 and summoned the parties to present their arguments.