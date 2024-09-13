Pak court gives 'final opportunity' to Punjab govt to reply on petition naming chowk after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Lahore, Sep 13 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Friday gave a "last and final opportunity" to the Punjab government to respond to a petition seeking contempt proceedings against it for not complying with the court's order regarding naming the Shadman Chowk in Lahore after Independence war hero Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Lahore High Court Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza on Friday in a hearing on the petition filed by Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan gave "a last and final opportunity to the Punjab government to respond to the matter".

Punjab Assistant Advocate General Saad Bin Gazi appeared before the court and sought more time to reply.

"Upon the request of the Punjab Assistant Advocate General, a last and final opportunity is given to (Punjab) government to respond on the matter," the judge said in his order.

The petitioner's counsel Advocate Khalid Zaman Khan Kakar told the court that there had already been a lot of delay in this matter and it should be decided forthwith.

The court, however, adjourned the proceedings till November 8.

The foundation chairman, Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, filed the contempt petition for the government's failure to name the Shadman Chowk after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Qureshi said the Lahore High Court in 2018 had ordered the Punjab government to name the Shadman Chowk, where Shaheed Bhagat Singh was hanged in 1931, after the independence war hero.

"But both the government deliberately did not comply with the LHC's order and thus committed contempt," he said.

"It will be in the interest of justice to name Shadman Chowk after Bhagat Singh and also install his statue at the square to inspire the people of Pakistan and the world," Qureshi said.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who fought for the independence of undivided India, was hanged by the British rulers on March 23, 1931, along with his comrades Raj Guru and Sukh Dev following their trial on charges of hatching a conspiracy against the British regime.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh was initially jailed for life but later awarded a death sentence in another “fabricated case”.

The freedom fighter is respected in the Indian subcontinent not only by Sikhs and Hindus but also by Muslims. PTI MZ PY PY PY