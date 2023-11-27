Non-bailable warrant against PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb over hate speech

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against senior PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb and directed the police to produce her before it on December 9 in connection with a hate speech case.

A terrorism case was registered against the former information minister, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif, state-run Pakistan Television's Managing Director Sohail Khan and others for allegedly trying to incite hatred by using the religion card against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Latif and Aurangzeb were accused of making controversial remarks in order to spread religious hatred against the former prime minister.

During the hearing of the case on Monday, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore inquired about the whereabouts of the PML-N leaders and was informed that Latif had appeared while Aurangzeb had not, the Geo News reported.

Consequently, the judge issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Marriyum, 43, for not appearing before the court and directed all suspects named in the case to appear before it on December 9.

ATC judge Abher Gul Khan directed the station house officer (SHO) concerned to execute the arrest warrant of Marriyum.