Pak court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for KPK chief minister

Islamabad, Feb 10 (PTI) A Pakistani court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi in a case pertaining to alleged inflammatory remarks against the security institutions.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority (NCCIA) registered the case against him on November 9, 2025, under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016, for making "false and defamatory claims" against state institutions during a media interaction outside Adiala Jail on November 6.

During the hearing, Senior Civil Judge Abbas Shah noted that Afridi once again failed to appear despite being summoned multiple times.

The judge then proceeded to issue a non-bailable arrest warrant for the chief minister and ordered the law enforcement authorities to arrest him and produce before the court at the next hearing on February 21.

This is not the first time the court has taken action over Afridi’s non-appearance.

Last month, the same court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant after observing that the KP chief minister had repeatedly ignored court summons and remained absent without lawful justification.

Afridi had alleged that security forces in his province had brought dogs inside mosques and tied them there. The government rejected the allegations. PTI SH ZH ZH