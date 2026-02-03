Pak court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan's sister

Islamabad, Feb 3 (PTI) A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former prime minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan in a case related to a 2024 protest, according to a media report.

The warrant was issued by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi a day after it took a similar action against Aleema for failing to appear in the case linked to the November 2024 protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The case includes charges of protesting against the government, chanting anti-government slogans, vandalism, and stone-pelting.

Apart from Aleema, the ATC issued non-bailable arrest warrants against her two guarantors as well.

The court ordered Aleema to be arrested and presented before it on Wednesday, without fail, after rejecting her application seeking exemption from appearance.

It also issued a show-cause notice to the Superintendent of Police (SP) for failing to execute the warrants against Aleema, according to the report.

The SP was ordered to appear on Wednesday and explain why Aleema was not arrested and produced before the court.

During Monday's hearing, defence counsel sought a one-day exemption, saying Aleema's bank account, Computerised National Identity Card and passport had been blocked, creating difficulties in travel and daily affairs, the newspaper reported.

The proceedings have drawn controversy as Aleema abstained from several hearings of the case and finally appeared on November 20 after the court issued property seizure orders and 11 arrest warrants.