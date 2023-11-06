Pak court issues notice to Adiala Jail superintendent for failing to arrange phone call between Imran Khan and his sons

Islamabad, Nov 6 (PTI) A special court in Pakistan on Monday issued notices to the Adiala Jail superintendent for failing to arrange a phone call between jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his sons in the UK.

Advertisment

Khan's sons - Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan - live in the UK with his ex-wife Jemima whom he divorced in 2004.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain last week allowed Khan to make a telephone call to his children every Saturday.

However, in a petition filed on Monday, Khan's lawyer Sheraz Ahmed Ranjha said that the Adiala jail superintendent did not obey the court's order, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Advertisment

"The respondent has wilfully, deliberately and intentionally violated the order of the honourable court,” the petition said, adding that contempt of court proceedings should be commenced against the prison official.

The application also sought that the superintendent be instructed to arrange a phone call between Khan and his sons immediately, the paper reported.

Taking up the petition, Judge Zulqarnain issued notices to the Adiala jail superintendent and sought responses to the petition. The hearing was subsequently adjourned till November 8.

Khan, 71, has been in the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi after he was shifted there on September 26 from the District Jail Attock where he was taken after arrest on August 5 following conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Later, his sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court, but then, he was arrested in the cipher case and remained in the Attock jail on judicial remand. PTI ZH AKJ ZH ZH