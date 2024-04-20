Pak court orders check-up of Imran Khan, wife Bushra

Islamabad, Apr 20 (PTI) A Pakistan court has accepted requests for a medical examination of the incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and also directed an endoscopy for the former first lady at a private hospital within two days.

Khan, 71, has been lodged at Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi after conviction in multiple cases while Bushra Bibi is currently jailed at Bani Gala -- Khan's home in Islamabad – which was turned into a sub-jail since the couple was sentenced in the ‘un-Islamic nikah’ case in February.

During the hearing of the 190 million-pound NCA case at the Adiala Jail at the accountability court on Friday, Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, claimed that Bushra Bibi, 49, was given food mixed with toilet cleaner, The News International reported on Saturday.

Khan said Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Asim Yousaf had recommended Bushra Bibi’s tests at the Shifa International Hospital but the jail administration was adamant on conducting the test at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here.

The court adjourned the hearing until April 23.

Earlier, Khan told Judge Nasir Javed Rana that additional walls had been erected in the courtroom, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a closed court.

The judge directed the jail administration to remove the additional barriers immediately and adjourned the hearing for an hour. The jail administration obeyed the order and removed the additional barriers within no time.

On April 16, Islamabad High Court disposed of a petition filed by Bushra Bibi seeking her transfer to the Adiala jail as her lawyers failed to turn up before the court.

A day later, Khan alleged that Army chief General Asim Munir was directly responsible for the imprisonment of his wife Bushra Bibi. “If anything happens to my wife, I will not leave Asim Munir, I will not leave Asim Munir as long as I am alive. I will expose his unconstitutional and illegal steps,” the PTI leader had threatened during a conversation with journalists at the Adiala Jail on April 18. PTI NPK AKJ NPK NPK