Pak court orders FIR against prime minister if Baloch students not found

Islamabad, Nov 29 (PTI) A top Pakistani court on Wednesday ordered the registration of a case against the caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar if the government failed to ensure the recovery of 28 missing Baloch students, according to a media report here.

“The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the federal government to recover all missing Baloch students, warning that a case would be registered against the caretaker prime minister if they failed to ensure the recovery of the students,” Geo News said in a report.

The newspaper attributed the remarks to IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani as saying during a hearing of a case regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan told the court that 22 Baloch students had been recovered and reached home but 28 were still missing. “Efforts will be made to recover all the missing persons,” he said.

Expressing displeasure, Justice Kayani termed the missing persons as “a matter of basic human rights,” and citing a report, said there is “no law and order in the country.” If the missing persons are not recovered, the IHC judge said, he will order the registration of the first information report (FIR) against caretaker Prime Minister Kakar and interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

“I am stating this in very clear words,” he said.

The judge’s warning comes after the caretaker Prime Minister Kakar failed to appear before the court as summoned by the IHC on Wednesday. Kakar had said he would skip the hearing owing to his official visit to the Gulf countries.

Justice Kayani said the defence secretary and the interior secretary would also be held responsible if Baloch students were not recovered and further asked the authorities concerned to present the missing persons in court “even if they are terrorists.” “If the trial of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav can be held, then anyone can be tried if they had committed any crime,” Geo News quoted the judge as saying.

The IHC directed to provide the details of the families of all the missing persons to the government committee and asked the interior minister to meet the Baloch families in two weeks.

The case was adjourned till January 10. PTI NPK AKJ NPK NPK