Pak court provides police protection to Christian academician over false blasphemy charges

Peshawar, Nov 5 (PTI) A high court here on Tuesday ordered police protection for a renowned Christian academician over false blasphemy charges propagated by the in-laws of his son over his divorce case.

A Peshawar High Court bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial police to protect the retired academician and sought a response from the police as to why it refused to act against the false accusers.

Advocate Mehwish Muhib Kakakhel and Nouman Muhib Kakakhel, who represented the petitioner, argued that a divorce case involving the son of the academician was going on with his wife, another Christian, and her family was posting blasphemous material against their client on social media to get him killed without their involvement.

The counsels argued the petitioner had moved the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the police for action against the false accusations but were unable to get an FIR lodged.

The petitioner stated before the court that he greatly respected the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophets, but revenge was being planned against him due to a personal dispute.

The counsels argued the petitioner was a famous retired academician, a protestant Christian who lived all his life in Peshawar respecting all religions and communities.

The counsel added a personal issue was being given a religious colour to harm the academician.

The counsels argued the ratio of false blasphemy charges were on the rise in Pakistan and that people were lynched and killed on daily basis without even confirmation of charges against them.

The court accorded the academician protection after his counsels argued the petitioner being a Christian feared for his life.