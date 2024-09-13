Pak court quashes remand of PTI lawmakers, criticises FIR

Islamabad, Sep 13 (PTI) A Pakistan high court on Friday struck down the eight-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party lawmakers, who were arrested from Parliament House earlier this week, and mocked the FIR registered in the case.

At least 11 parliamentarians were arrested on Tuesday by authorities but one of them was later released. They were presented before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) after arrest which granted police their eight-day physical remand for further investigation over their alleged role in violence at the Sept 8 rally of the PTI party.

Those remanded included Sher Afzal Marwat, Malik Amir Dogar, Ahmed Chattha, Zain Qureshi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zubair Khan Wazir, Awais Haider Jakhar, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Nasim Ali Shah and Yousuf Khan Khattak.

They challenged the remand order in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz on Thursday suspended the ATC's physical remand verdict. Consequently, the 10 lawmakers were sent to jail on judicial remand.

The IHC on Friday again heard their case and set aside the ATC order of physical remand.

The court also lambasted the first information report in the case. “Credit must be given as I have seen a good comedy after a long time,” the chief justice said. “Whoever has penned this FIR has written a good comedy,” he said.

He also pulled up the officials for saying in the FIR that guns were recovered from Shoaib Shaheen and Gohar Khan, who are both eminent lawyers and also members of the PTI.

“They placed a pistol on Shoaib Shaheen. Don’t I know him?” the judge asked. “About Gohar Khan, they are claiming to have recovered a pistol from him. Do you and I not know Gohar Khan?” he asked.

At this point, the prosecutor general told the court that a “cane has been recovered from Shoaib Shaheen” sending some people present in the court to shake with laughter.

“Ridiculous allegations were levelled in this case and eight day’s remand was allowed,” the chief justice said.

Separately, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq approved the designation of Parliament Lodges as a sub-jail for arrested lawmakers after PTI chief Gohar Khan and others made a request for the safety of the members.

Sadiq has facilitated members to attend the parliament and issued production orders to ensure their presence in the assembly.

The new arrangement at Parliament Lodges aimed to address both security and procedural needs, ensuring that the detained lawmakers fulfil their legislative duties while managing their legal issues.