Pak court rejects Imran Khan’s bail in eight cases related to May 9 riots

Lahore, Nov 27 (PTI) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Pakistan on Wednesday rejected a bail plea of former prime minister Imran Khan in eight terrorism cases related to the May 9 riots.

After the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s bail in the Toshakhana case last week, these eight cases were the ones that he was arrested for and it was anticipated that in case he got bail, he might come out of jail.

The 72-year-old has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since August last year. Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore Special Judge Manzar Ali Gill held the hearing of the cases, including the one involving the attack on Corps Commander House Lahore.

During the hearing of the cases, the prosecution requested the court to reject the bail petitions of the former cricketer-turned-politician.

Khan's counsel sought his bail contending that his client was implicated in these false cases. The court rejected the bail petitions.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Khan in a recent Toshakhana case while the Shehbaz Sharif government ruled out his release due to bail pending in these eight cases.

Meanwhile, Khan's party on Wednesday suspended "for the time being" its protest in Islamabad after a midnight crackdown by the authorities that reportedly killed four people and injured over 50 others.

About a thousand protesters have been arrested since Sunday when Khan's party launched a march towards Islamabad demanding his release.

The crackdown forced Khan's party supporters to retreat from D-Chowk in Islamabad's Red Zone, where most government buildings are located, with his party describing the action as a "massacre" under the “fascist military regime".

Authorities began reopening roads and cleaning all major thoroughfares vandalised during the three-day protest by Khan's supporters.

After a day of violent clashes between security forces and protesters, Khan's party announced early Wednesday that it was calling off its planned sit-in. PTI MZ GSP GSP