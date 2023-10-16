Pak court rejects Imran Khan's plea against holding of jail trial in cipher case

Islamabad, Oct 16 (PTI) A top court in Pakistan on Monday rejected a plea by Imran Khan against holding his trial in the cipher case in jail, saying in-prison hearing was “in favour” of the former prime minister keeping in mind security-related matters.

Advertisment

The case pertains to a secret diplomatic document that Khan used to criticise his opponents for allegedly orchestrating his ouster from power in April last year. The document reportedly went missing from his possession.

A special court is hearing the case against Khan, 71, in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi where he was shifted on September 26 from the District Jail Attock.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in a petition filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on October 4 sought to stay the jail trial.

Advertisment

The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict, dismissing the plea against the holding of the cipher case trial in Adiala Jail while directing Khan to approach the special court instead for the same.

The verdict stated that the jail trial was “in favour” of the former premier keeping in mind security-related matters. “There is no ill will apparent on the matter of jail trial,” it observed.

The court in its order recalled that Khan had voiced his reservations relating to his security “numerous times”. “If the PTI chairman has reservations about the jail trial, he may approach the trial court,” the order stated.

Advertisment

Earlier this month, the court declared that Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would be indicted during the next hearing on October 17, which would mark the official start of the trial.

Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022. He was incarcerated on August 5 this year, after an Islamabad court sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case. The PTI chief was lodged in the Attock District Jail to serve his prison term.

Later, his sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court, but then he was arrested in the cipher case. PTI SH SCY AKJ SCY