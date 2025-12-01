Pak court rejects Imran Khan's sister's petition to drop anti-terror charges against her

Islamabad, Dec 1 (PTI) A Pakistan anti-terror court on Monday rejected a petition filed by former premier Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan to drop anti-terror charges against her.

The charges were part of a case filed against Aleema for participating in a protest in November 2024 called by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

A case was registered at Sadiqabad police station in Rawalpindi in which Aleema, along with 11 others, were named as an accused and was charged with illegal protest, chanting anti-government slogans, vandalism, and stone-pelting.

Aleema had moved the Rawalpindi-based anti-terror court, seeking the exclusion of terrorism charges under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, Justice Amjad Ali Shah rejected the petition, stating that Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) is valid, and the court also has proper jurisdiction.

The hearing was later adjourned till December 4 after issuing a summons for the government witnesses for the next date.

The proceedings have drawn controversy as Aleema abstained from several hearings of the case and finally appeared on November 20 after the court issued property seizure orders and 11 arrest warrants. PTI SH SKS GSP