Pak court reserves verdict on Bushra Bibi's acquittal plea in Al-Qadir case

Islamabad, Sep 4 (PTI) A Pakistani anti-corruption court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking the acquittal of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

After hearing the case at high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Judge Nasir Javed Rana said the decision would be announced on September 5.

During the proceedings, Khan, 71, and Bibi, 50, were present in the court.

The Ali-Qadir Trust case is about the settlement of 190 million pounds, about Rs 50 billion, which the UK’s National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan after recovering the amount from a Pakistani property tycoon.

Khan, being the prime minister then, instead of depositing in the national treasury, allowed the businessman to use the amount to partly settle a fine of about Rs 450 billion imposed by the Supreme Court some years ago.

Reportedly, the tycoon, in return, gifted about 57 acres of land to a trust set up by Khan and his wife, Bibi, to establish the Al-Qadir University in the Sohawa area of the Jhelum district of Punjab.

The university is run by the Al-Qadir Trust owned by the former first couple.

Khan has been incarcerated at Adiala Jail since August last year in multiple cases. His wife, Bushra, is also jailed along with him.

Khan is currently facing over 200 cases.